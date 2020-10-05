Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $391,515.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $391,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $340,237.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $383,508.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

