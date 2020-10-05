Insider Selling: Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) Insider Sells 3,560 Shares of Stock

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) insider Angus MacSween sold 3,560 shares of Iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £12,531.20 ($16,374.23).

Shares of LON IOM traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 352 ($4.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.08. Iomart Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The firm has a market cap of $384.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.