Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells $120,206.41 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $120,206.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $101,321.54.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $708.02 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

