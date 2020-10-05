Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,207,552.50 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Deming Xiao sold 4,917 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,677.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $272.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $285.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

