Insider Selling: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) VP Sells $62,346.79 in Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $62,346.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OAS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.