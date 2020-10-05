Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John China also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80.

On Monday, August 3rd, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $8.60 on Monday, reaching $254.25. 7,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

