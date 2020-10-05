Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $155,520.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $925,329.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Thomas Gad sold 13,571 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $547,318.43.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $160,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

