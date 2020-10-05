Insider Selling: Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $113,090.39 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zuora stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

