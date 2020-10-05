International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley Securities

Equities research analysts at B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THM. Barclays began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

THM stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,048. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

