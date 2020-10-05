Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DBC opened at $12.74 on Monday. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

