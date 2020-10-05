Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,421,734. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.48 and its 200-day moving average is $241.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.