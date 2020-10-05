IONChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,588.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,588.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

