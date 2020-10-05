Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.76 Million

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to report $193.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.90 million and the highest is $213.32 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $168.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $711.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $741.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $806.48 million, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $927.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

IONS stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

