Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.10.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $227.03 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $241.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $630,416.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,935.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,606,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.