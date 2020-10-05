iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,035,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 178,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,309,650. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.