Ixcoin (IXC) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $384,528.44 and $4.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,141,778 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

