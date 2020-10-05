J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $151.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

