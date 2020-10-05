Jefferies Financial Group Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $205.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.31. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.