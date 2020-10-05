JMP Securities Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $534.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $534.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.31.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $493.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $502.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

