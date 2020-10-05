JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 308.20 ($4.03) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

