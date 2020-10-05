JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

LZAGY stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.77.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.