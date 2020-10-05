JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.24.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

