KARMA (KARMA) Trading 87.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 97.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $33.94 and $24.43. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $271,935.97 and $626.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 87.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.01333933 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

