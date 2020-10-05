Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) traded down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 389,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

