KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

