Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -323.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.