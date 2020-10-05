Kuende (KUE) Market Capitalization Tops $168,584.16

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Kuende token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, Kuende has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $168,584.16 and approximately $158.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.02 or 0.05127773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032940 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

