LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

