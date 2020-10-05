LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Buys 703 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.4% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $647,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 302.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,888,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $83.89. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,802. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

