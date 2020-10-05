LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Buys 99 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,874. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $180.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

