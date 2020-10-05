LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 25.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,666,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,968. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

