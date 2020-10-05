LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $23.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 17.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.69. 99,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,165. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

