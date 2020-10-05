LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered LGI Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $845,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,007. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in LGI Homes by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,961,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

