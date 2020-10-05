LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

See Also: Dividend Yield

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.