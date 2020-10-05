Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report sales of $607.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.40 million and the highest is $621.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $730.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

