Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,438.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $13,438.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Exrates, Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.01279077 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,054.15 or 1.12789759 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 693,437,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, YoBit, Braziliex, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

