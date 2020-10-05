Litecoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $65,043.21 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $65,043.21 and approximately $21.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,949.58 or 3.34670086 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.