Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.29.

Shares of LAD opened at $271.51 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $278.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

