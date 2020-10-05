LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

LIVN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

