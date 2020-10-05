LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 1,775 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

GLD traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 486,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,409. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

