LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 4,225 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 45,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. 577,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

