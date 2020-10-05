LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. 2,205,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,309,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.