LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 556,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.63. 126,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

