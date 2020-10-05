LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.21. 29,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

