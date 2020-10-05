LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,686,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,922,344. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.