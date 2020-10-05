LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.09.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.33. The stock had a trading volume of 151,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,107. The company has a market cap of $298.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

