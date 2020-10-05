LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after buying an additional 681,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $75.87. 129,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

