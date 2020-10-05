LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.32 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.48. 117,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,901. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

