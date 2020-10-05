LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $577,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 537,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

