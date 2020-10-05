LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $6.67 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,482.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,816. The firm has a market cap of $1,012.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,534.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,406.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

